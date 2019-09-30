English
    Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day - 'Chogads' From Loveyatri Will Never Fail You On The Dance Floor

    It is that time of the year that makes us all get on the floor and dance our hearts out. Navratri is here with all the glitz and fun that the occasion usually comes with. Navratri festival is celebrated with intense fervour and zest in the form of Durga Puja. The vibrant festival will go on for nine days and the nights are celebrated by worshipping and by hosting Dandiya nights.

    Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day - Chogads From Loveyatri Will Never Fail You On The Dance Floor

    The nine-day festival began on Sunday, and Dandiya fests have already started, with people everywhere dancing in colourful traditional attire and Dandiya sticks. With so many new songs in the market especially for the season, it is very difficult for anyone to desist from holding the Dandiya sticks and sweating it out on the dance floor.

    Our third pick from the lot is 'Chogada' from Loveyatri. It is almost impossible for this song to be missed from your playlist for Gharba dance. Here are the details about the epic Dandiya song.

    The song was released by Salman Khan after the fun-filled trailer of the movie hit online circuits. The song shows the lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, showing off their cool Garba moves. Catch the song here.

    The irresistible number has the beats of Gujarati folk music and it will be undoubtedly the perfect one for all Dandiya fans during Navaratri.

    Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song was composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The song which was fully shot in London, shows jaw-dropping chemistry between the lead actors. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur and it also features dancers sporting ethnic wear, dancing to the beats of Garba.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
