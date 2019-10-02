Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: ‘Indhana Winva’ By Falguni Pathak Cannot Be Missed On Garba Night!

It is those nine days in a year again when we revere Goddess Durga with all our love and join our friends and families in fun festivities. One of the highlights of Navaratri is the sometimes romantic, sometimes cheeky, and always colorful Garba nights, and we are here to make these nights every bit perfect with regard to music!

In our 'Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day' series, we have been presenting you the songs that simply cannot be missing from your playlist this Navratri season. And how will a Navratri playlist be complete without Falguni Pathak crooning a Dandiya dance number?

Falguni is one of India's top pop artists who has delighted us with her singles such as 'Chudi jo khanki haathon mein', 'Maine payal hai chhankai', and of course, today's song of the day, 'Indhana Winva'.

Falguni is known for her love songs, and 'Indhana Winva Gayi Thi More Saiyan' is just one of those romantic songs, that you can slow dance Dandiya to, with your partner. With its soft beats coupled with Falguni's melodious vocals, this Gujarati song is a must-play on a Garba night.

However, don't limit yourself to dancing to this lovely song with just your partners. Ladies, grab all your girlfriends and bring them to the dance floor because you will be able to sway gracefully to this number.

The music video of the song shows a young girl trying to get the attention of her lover, using every trick possible to stop him from leaving. Finally, when she shows up in a Garba attire and starts dancing with Dandiya sticks is when he yields and joins her in the dance.

The song is from Falguni's 2012 album, Best of Dandiya Queen', featuring Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Sneha Chhabra Khan.

MOST READ: Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: 'Chai' Debate Turns Into Argument Between Paras Chhabra & Asim Riaz