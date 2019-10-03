    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Navratri 2019 Special Song Of The Day – Dholi Taro Is A Must-Play For Dandiya Nights

      By
      |

      Continuing the tradition of celebrating each day of Navratri with a Bollywood song, our today's pick is one of the iconic songs of the Hindi film industry. A song which took Bollywood by storm and featured one of the best looking on-screen pairs - Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan). Did you guess already? Well, it's none other than 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's evergreen film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

      Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: 'Chogada' From Loveyatri Will Never Fail You On The Dance Floor!

      Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod and Karsan Sagthiya, 'Dholi Taro' is an apt song for Dandiya/Garba nights. Be its lyrics, beat or the choreography, everything makes a perfect blend for Navratri celebration nights and one just can't stop themselves from grooving to this song.

      navratri-2019-special-song-of-the-day-dholi-taro-dhol-baje

      Speaking of the song, even today it is difficult to match the graceful steps of Aishwarya Rai and let's not even start about the piping hot chemistry of Aishwarya and Salman - they were just perfect!

      Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: 'Indhana Winva' By Falguni Pathak Cannot Be Missed On Garba Night!

      Fun fact: In 2000, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the same song. Now, you know why everyone calls it an iconic song!

      P.S. Happy Navratri, our lovely readers!

      More NAVRATRI News

      Read more about: navratri hum dil de chuke sanam
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue