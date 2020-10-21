Navratri 2020 Special Song Of The Day – Dholi Taro Is A Must-Play For Dandiya Nights

Continuing the tradition of celebrating each day of Navratri with a Bollywood song, our today's pick is one of the iconic songs of the Hindi film industry. A song which took Bollywood by storm and featured one of the best looking on-screen pairs - Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan). Did you guess already? Well, it's none other than 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's evergreen film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod and Karsan Sagthiya, 'Dholi Taro' is an apt song for Dandiya/Garba nights. Be its lyrics, beat or the choreography, everything makes a perfect blend for Navratri celebration nights and one just can't stop themselves from grooving to this song.

Speaking of the song, even today it is difficult to match the graceful steps of Aishwarya Rai and let's not even start about the piping hot chemistry of Aishwarya and Salman - they were just perfect!

Fun fact: In 2000, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the same song. Now, you know why everyone calls it an iconic song!

P.S. Happy Navratri, our lovely readers!