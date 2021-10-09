Navratri 2021 Song Of The Day: 'Chogada' From Loveyatri Will Never Fail You On The Dance Floor!

It is that time of the year that makes us all get on the floor and dance our hearts out. Navratri is here with all the glitz and fun that the occasion usually comes with. Navratri festival is celebrated with intense fervour and zest in the form of Durga Puja. The vibrant festival will go on for nine days and the nights are celebrated by worshipping and by hosting Dandiya nights.

Dandiya fests usually start with people everywhere dancing in colourful, traditional attire and Dandiya sticks, sweating it out on a dance floor. With the pandemic going on this year, we are turning to take look at some of the old hits from previous years.

Our third pick from the lot is 'Chogada' from Loveyatri. It is almost impossible for this song to be missed from your playlist for Gharba dance. Here are the details about the epic Dandiya song.

The song was released by Salman Khan after the fun-filled trailer of the movie hit online circuits. The song shows the lead pair, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, showing off their cool Garba moves. Catch the song here.

The irresistible number has the beats of Gujarati folk music and it will be undoubtedly the perfect one for all Dandiya fans during Navratri.

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song was composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The song which was completely shot in London, shows jaw-dropping chemistry between the lead actors. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur and it also features dancers sporting ethnic wear, dancing to the beats of Garba.

Keep watching this space for more filmy updates on Navratri.

" title="Navratri 2020 Song Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan's Udi Udi Jaaye From Raees Needs Your Attention" />Navratri 2020 Song Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan's Udi Udi Jaaye From Raees Needs Your Attention