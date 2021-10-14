Navratri 2021 Song Of The Day: Radhe Radhe From Dream Girl Will Make You Jive With Your Partner!

Navratri is a vibrant festival best experience by letting down your hair and having fun on the dance floor. Bringing you our song of the day for your Navratri playlist this year, we recommend 'Radhe Radhe' from Dream Girl.

This 2019 release, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha wowed the audiences. 'Radhe Radhe' will jazz up your Navratri 2021 playlist, making you want to hit the dance floor with you 'Radhe' or 'Krishna'.

'Radhe Radhe' is composed by musician duo Meet Bros, and is also sung by them along with Amit Gupta. This uplifting, upbeat song has been penned by Kumaar. Ayushmann and Nushrat take to the dance floor in the music video of this love ballad. The two put on a playful display of Radha and Krishna's immortal love.

Dream Girl tells the story of Karamveer Singh (played by Ayushmann), a man who works at a female friendship call center, under the guise of a woman named 'Pooja'. Ayushmann has had to modulate his voice to sound like a woman in the film. Nushrat plays Mahi, Ayushmann's love interest. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, bringing back memories of the fun banter between him and Ayushmann in Vicky Donor.

We hope Navratri 2021 has been as spectacular for you, as it has been for us.

