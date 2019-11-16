Nawazuddin Siddiqui Disregards The Criticism Doled Out To The Second Season Of Sacred Games

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of some iconic movies and has delivered many memorable performances over the years. One such iconic role essayed by the actor is that of Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Nawaz reprised the role of Gaitonde this year for the second season of the Netflix original series directed by Anurag Kashyap. However, the second season opened to mixed reviews and didn’t live up to expectations like the first one. A few netizens complained about its slow pace and diversion from the original plot.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the response garnered by his show Sacred Games. On being questioned about the criticism the season has received, the actor said, "Who are these people? I only take criticism from people who are of my standard. Today, every second person is there to criticize. Yes, I know the show got a little boring but these people criticizing, do they have knowledge of cinema? I can take criticism when the person has equal or more knowledge of cinema. Won't listen to any 'aira gaira natu gaira'."

He continued while pointing out the kind of criticism or complaints that completely perplex him. "People are okay watching vulgar songs and scenes but when it comes to abuses said by a character which goes with its traits, they cannot take it," he said. He finally concluded by stating that he won’t be stepping into the shoes of Gaithonde anymore as he is exhausted with the negativity associated with the character.

Ironically though, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be honored at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) with the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award for his performance in Sacred Games on November 23 in a big ceremony. The actor is currently busy promoting his next movie Motichoor Chaknachoor which released this Friday.