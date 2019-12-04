Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Taking A Break From A-Rated Films To Do Films Which His Daughter Can Watch

If there is one thing the audience expects from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it is to break the stereotypes of mainstream Hindi cinema. Lately, Nawaz has been breaking another stereotype, the one that has made him out to be the flag-bearer of A-rated indie cinema. The actor now wants to do movies which even his daughter can watch!

In an interview with a daily, Nawazuddin was asked about his decision to do two consecutive 'family' movies, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' and 'Bole Chudiyan'. He said, "After a long time, I realised that most of my films are those with an 'A' certificate. It was about a year ago that I realised that 'Zaraa, family films ke liye bhi time nikaala jaaye' so that even my 8-year-old daughter can watch it. She can't watch my other films because they're not suitable... Which is why I'm doing these shaadi, byaah, pyaar, mohabbat kind of films which work nowadays."

The high demand for entertainer movies is another factor that made him change his choices in movies for a bit. "They want to see everything from the surface level... Just keep entertaining them in a superficial way. An audience film has always been about all this. So I thought about it, and deliberately started doing these films," he said.

Although there is much talk of content-driven films in the industry, Nawazuddin doesn't think there has been a major shift in trend. He thinks the typical Bollywood recipe of 'naach, gaana, shaadi,' is still used in films, but has just been revamped. While there is increasing openness to alternate films, they don't go far beyond film festivals, he feels.

Bole Chudiyan is a film being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, starring Tamannaah opposite Nawazuddin.

