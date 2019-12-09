Nawazuddin Siddiqui Redefines Success; Says ‘Successful Films’ May Not Be Remembered Over Time

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unquestionably one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry, who has also been making waves internationally. Known for choosing films more for their cinematic value than their box office value, Nawaz thinks 'good content' from India is being recognized around the world.

He thinks movies which are successful at the box office do not rule the business of cinema anymore, as the films which are recognized for their content, have an international audience and eventually make money on digital platforms.

"International filmmakers and actors are watching good Indian content. We, too, are aware of the good films from Korea or Europe or US, similarly, they are aware of the good films we make, irrespective of the box office fate of that film. Moreover, I don't care about box office and if I did, I would have to cater to films that make crores and then need songs and certain emotions to make them work. Such movies are great but ultimately, as an actor, you are known for the choice of roles and films," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Nawaz added, "There are many actors who have given many super successful films but not many would be remembered over time. And thank God, I am getting good opportunities, so main unka fayada kyun nahin uthaun? For me, being a successful actor is being able to choose the kind of work I want to do."

Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring opposite Athiya Shetty. He will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, which is being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, starring opposite Tamannaah. Although both these movies are not what we would expect Nawazuddin to star in, he reasoned that he would like to act in family entertainers which even his daughter can watch, as most of his movies are A-rated.

