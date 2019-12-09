    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui Redefines Success; Says ‘Successful Films’ May Not Be Remembered Over Time

      By
      |

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unquestionably one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry, who has also been making waves internationally. Known for choosing films more for their cinematic value than their box office value, Nawaz thinks 'good content' from India is being recognized around the world.

      He thinks movies which are successful at the box office do not rule the business of cinema anymore, as the films which are recognized for their content, have an international audience and eventually make money on digital platforms.

      Nawazuddin On Recall Value Of ‘Successful’ Films

      "International filmmakers and actors are watching good Indian content. We, too, are aware of the good films from Korea or Europe or US, similarly, they are aware of the good films we make, irrespective of the box office fate of that film. Moreover, I don't care about box office and if I did, I would have to cater to films that make crores and then need songs and certain emotions to make them work. Such movies are great but ultimately, as an actor, you are known for the choice of roles and films," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

      Nawaz added, "There are many actors who have given many super successful films but not many would be remembered over time. And thank God, I am getting good opportunities, so main unka fayada kyun nahin uthaun? For me, being a successful actor is being able to choose the kind of work I want to do."

      Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring opposite Athiya Shetty. He will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, which is being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, starring opposite Tamannaah. Although both these movies are not what we would expect Nawazuddin to star in, he reasoned that he would like to act in family entertainers which even his daughter can watch, as most of his movies are A-rated.

      ALSO READ: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Doesn't Like To Be Addressed As Star

      ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 26 Year Old Sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui Passes Away

      Read more about: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
      Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue