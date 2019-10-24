Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Be Honoured At Cardiff International Film Festival 2019

According to reports, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has played key roles in critically-acclaimed movies will be honoured for his contribution to the world of cinema at the upcoming Cardiff International Film Festival 2019.

The Sacred Games actor will be honoured with the Golden Dragon Award during the fest. The Cardiff Internation Film Festival will be held from October 24 to 27 at Cardiff Bay, Wales. Apparently, he will be feted with the award on the final day of the fest.

"I am very excited to be part of Cardiff International Film Festival and look forward to attending the festival," Nawazuddin was quoted as saying by IANS.

Nawazuddin starting off his career with small roles in films such as 'Sarfarosh' and 'Shool'. He made his mark in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' in 2012, following which he made sure that he sculpted his space with laudable performances in 'The Lunchbox', 'Liar's Dice', 'Badlapur', 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man', 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Mom' and the web series, 'Sacred Games'.

Rahil Abbas, who is the founder at the Cardiff International Film Festival (CIFF), was quoted as saying, "Nawaz is our special guest."

Nawaz received his international fame with his part in Netflix's Sacred Games. Though the first season was widely appreciated, the audience criticised the second season, which was recently released across the globe. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the season one of the series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey joined them in the second season.

The festival was founded in 2016 by Abbas, along with Andrea Moignard and Cheryl Ingram. Anurag Kashyap, Florence Aiyisi, John Altman, Joe Ferrera, Keith Williams, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Norman J Warren, Kimberley Nixon, Jonny Owen, Maria Pride, Kai Owen and Matthew Rhys are among the jury and support the fest.