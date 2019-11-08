Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Be Honoured For Sacred Games At The Singapore International Film Festival

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be honored with the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The actor will be receiving the prestigious award for his work in the Emmy nominated Netflix original series Sacred Games.

The actor is well known for his stellar performances and is no stranger to international recognition. He was recently honored with the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for excellence in cinema in the International market. The Gangs of Wasseypur star over the years has proved his mantle in a number of critically acclaimed movies such as Manto and the Lunchbox and is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry.

The 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival will be held between November 21 and December 8, 2019. The actor will be bestowed with the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award on November 23 in a big ceremony. Nawaz will also take part in an interactive session with the guests at the film festival.

Organized as part of the sixth Singapore Media Festival (SMF), the line-up of SGIFF will include a focus on Southeast Asian cinema. Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao's animated feature film Bombay Rose will compete in SGIFF’s Asian Feature Film Competition. Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be a panelist for The Future of Cinema Forum.

Besides the second season of Sacred Games, Siddiqui has had an eventful 2019 with a slew of releases and well-received performances in movies such as Thackeray, Photograph and Roam Rome Mein respectively. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen on the silver screen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on November 15, 2019.