    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Be Honoured For Sacred Games At The Singapore International Film Festival

      By
      |

      Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be honored with the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The actor will be receiving the prestigious award for his work in the Emmy nominated Netflix original series Sacred Games.

      The actor is well known for his stellar performances and is no stranger to international recognition. He was recently honored with the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for excellence in cinema in the International market. The Gangs of Wasseypur star over the years has proved his mantle in a number of critically acclaimed movies such as Manto and the Lunchbox and is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui

      The 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival will be held between November 21 and December 8, 2019. The actor will be bestowed with the Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award on November 23 in a big ceremony. Nawaz will also take part in an interactive session with the guests at the film festival.

      Organized as part of the sixth Singapore Media Festival (SMF), the line-up of SGIFF will include a focus on Southeast Asian cinema. Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao's animated feature film Bombay Rose will compete in SGIFF’s Asian Feature Film Competition. Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be a panelist for The Future of Cinema Forum.

      Besides the second season of Sacred Games, Siddiqui has had an eventful 2019 with a slew of releases and well-received performances in movies such as Thackeray, Photograph and Roam Rome Mein respectively. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen on the silver screen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on November 15, 2019.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue