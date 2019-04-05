English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Bangladeshi Filmmaker's 'No Land's Man'

    By
    |

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, which he will also be co-producing. The predominantly English-language film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States, the producers said in a statement.

    "The most coveted script 'No Land's Man' is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you Mostofa Sarwar Farooki for the opportunity. Looking forward," Nawzuddin tweeted.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    No Land's Man won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards' Script Development fund in 2014 and was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan. It was chosen as the best project at India's Film Bazaar the same year.

    Apart from No Land's Man, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is busy shooting for his upcoming movies Ghoomketu, Photograph and Bole Chudiyan. All the three movies are scheduled to hit the theatres after the second half of 2019. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has his hands filled with work and we guess he'll add many more movies to his sleeve by the end of the year.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Read more about: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 23:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue