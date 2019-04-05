Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Bangladeshi Filmmaker's 'No Land's Man'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, which he will also be co-producing. The predominantly English-language film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States, the producers said in a statement.

"The most coveted script 'No Land's Man' is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you Mostofa Sarwar Farooki for the opportunity. Looking forward," Nawzuddin tweeted.

No Land's Man won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards' Script Development fund in 2014 and was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan. It was chosen as the best project at India's Film Bazaar the same year.

Apart from No Land's Man, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is busy shooting for his upcoming movies Ghoomketu, Photograph and Bole Chudiyan. All the three movies are scheduled to hit the theatres after the second half of 2019. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has his hands filled with work and we guess he'll add many more movies to his sleeve by the end of the year.

(Inputs From PTI)