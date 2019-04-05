English
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Glen Barretto's 'Dusty To Meet Rusty'

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in filmmaker Glen Barretto's road trip film, Dusty to meet Rusty. The film choices the journey of a girl who takes a road trip from Mumbai to Dharamshala in search of her childhood sweetheart but finds love on her way.

    Dusty to meet Rusty will mark his third collaboration with producer Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia's Woodpecker Movies after his upcoming films, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Bole Chudiyan.

    "When Nawaz heard the narration, he loved the script instantly. Its an honour to work with talent like him who brings great value to the script with his nuances and outstanding performances," Kiran said in a statement.

    The preparation for the film has begun and another hero as a parallel male lead and a female actor are on the verge of being finalised. The shooting is scheduled to start in August this year with a start to finish schedule.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
