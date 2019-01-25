Did You Know? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not The First Choice For Thackeray, THIS Actor Was!

Irrfan Khan Was The First Choice For Thackeray

"Director Abhijit Panse, Sanjay Raut and I were brainstorming on who we'd like to cast and were contemplating Irrfan (Khan). We had his image to see if it matched that of Mr Thackeray, and were convinced," said the casting director Rohan Mapuskar to MidDay.

Irrfan Khan Was Busy With Other Projects

Rohan Mapuskar also revealed that Irrfan Khan was interested to star in the movie, but was busy with other projects and could give his dates and start shooting only after 3 months.

The Role Then Went To Nawazuddin Siddiqui

"He (Abhijit Panse) told us that during certain pandals, Mr Thackeray would be seated with the Karyakartas on the floor. Following subsequent discussion, we felt that Nawaz would be a better choice for the depiction of such scenes when compared to Irrfan. Zeroing in on him was a consensual decision," said Rohan Mapuskar.

Even Amrita Rao Was Not The First Choice To Play Meenatai

Interestingly, Rohan Mapuskar also revealed that Amrita Rao was not the first choice to play Meenatai, as they were interested to rope in Rasika Dugal. Since the film-makers later decided to add a fresh face, they approached Amrita Rao for the role.

Thackeray – Grand Release

Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui released today on January 25, 2019 and the word of mouth is positive. We're sure the movie will end up collecting a good amount at the box office.