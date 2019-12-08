Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 26 Year Old Sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui Passes Away

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s younger sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, passed away on Saturday, 7th December 2019 in a hospital in Pune. The 26 years old was battling cancer for the past 8 years.

Nawazuddin had previously stated that his sister was putting up a brave front in battling the disease. Syama was only 18 when she was diagnosed with Cancer. The actor had shared a heartful note last year on his sister’s birthday. It read, “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem.” (sic)

The sad news of her demise was shared by Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He also added that Nawazuddin was abroad in the US when Syama passed away. According to various reports, Syama’s mortal remains will be bought to the family’s village in Budhana. May his sister's soul rest in peace.