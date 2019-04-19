English
    Neena Gupta Says Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar Are Mean & Cheap: Here's Why

    Shocked? So are we! Bollywood actor Neena Gupta called Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar cheap and mean in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand. The Badhaai ho actress revealed that she had met Kjo & SRK on a flight and had requested them to discourage her daughter Masaba from entering Bollywood. She said, ''So mean and cheapy kind of people. They gave me their number and then phone hi nahi uthate the (didn't attend my calls)." To which Rajeev said, "Because you wanted them to convince Masaba not to act."

    She further added, "I told her 'If you want to be an actor then you go abroad. Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai, body hai, tumhe yahan Indian milieu mein bahot kam role milenge (The way you look, the way you body is, you will get very few roles in the Indian milieu) even if you become a good actor. So tumko woh heroine nahin milegi. Toh Hema Malini nahin banoge, Alia Bhatt nahin banoge (You will never become a heroine, you will never become Hema Malini, you will never become an Alia Bhatt)'."

    Neena went on to reveal, "When Masaba was born, it was a cesarean, and I had Rs 2,000 in my bank. The cesarean cost Rs 10,000. Coincidentally, my tax refund came at the time, which was Rs 9,000. So, everything happened. It was meant to be. That is how I could survive. My mother used to tell me, nothing comes free. If I take your help, even if you don't ask, I will be obliged to give you. So, I took no financial and no emotional help from anybody because I knew that if I do, I might have to do certain things that I don't want to do. None of my friends gave me work, none of my friends.''

    Talking about her blockbuster movie Badhaai Ho, she said, "The best compliment I received after Badhaai Ho was when Javed (Akhtar) saab called me and said, "I am not surprised, I am happy.''''

    Friday, April 19, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
