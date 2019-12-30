    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Neena Gupta Says She Is Jealous Of Current Generation Female Bollywood Actors; Read To Know Why!

      Neena Gupta, who is 60 now, has revealed that she feels jealous of current generation female actors in Bollywood now, as they get to enjoy contemporary privileges which were unavailable at Neena's time. Neena was appreciated for her roles in recent films like Badhaai Ho, Mulk, and Veere Di Wedding.

      She recently told PTI, ""I'm very happy that I'm getting such substantial roles. I feel I've got a new lease of life. I feel energetic and happening. But I'm also very sad, I wish I was much younger now. There are so many platforms, possibilities, so I get jealous of all the young girls who are doing such good work".

      Neena feels very thankful for her role in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. She said, "'Badhaai Ho' came to me by chance, if another actor had done it, I would've been at the same place. Films are a business. They take who's working. I won't get a role if I say I want to do that. It depends on how saleable you're at that time."

      She added, "I got offered big roles after 'Badhaai Ho' but if the film hadn't worked, I wouldn't have gotten. It's business, nobody is emotional about it. I used to not get work even on TV, but wherever I went, they'd treat me with respect but never offer work," she added.

      The pair 'Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta' as a middle aged couple in love in Badhaai Ho turned out to be a blockbuster.

      Neena Gupta is making healthy fashion statements through her social media pages by posting trendy pictures of her wearing gorgeous dresses. She was recently spotted wearing a frock, which we all absolutely loved seeing.

      Take a look at the picture below:

      Her post read, "Necklace from my hard-work, frock by Pero, shoes borrowed from Masaba, bag from my husband, body from God." Masaba is Neena's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The actress got married to Vivek Mehra in 2008.

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
