Neeti Mohan’s Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot Pictures With Her Sisters Is Simply Enchanting!

Neeti Mohan's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot With Her Sisters

Singer Neeti Mohan is a bride today and tomorrow, but while we don't have the pictures from her wedding yet, we would love to show you some magical pictures from Neeti's pre-wedding photo shoot with her other Mohan sisters. Sharing this lovely picture on her Instagram, Neeti captioned it, "THIS MOMENT"

The Gorgeous Mohan Sisters

Donning a gorgeous blue sequined lehenga and choli for her pre-wedding shoot, Neeti Mohan had great fun with her sister Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. All the Mohan sisters looked absolutely beautiful in their attires. The theme seemed to be pastel blue and pink, and it made the pictures look truly enchanting.

'Not Without My Mohans'

Neeti's girl gang flaunted the hashtag #NotWithoutMyMohans. The Mohan sisters are well accomplished dancers and singers and have made a name for themselves in the industry and also abroad.

Neeti And Her Beau Nihar

Nihar Pandya recounted the way he created a magical moment and proposed to Neeti on the Kapil Sharma show. "We were taking a stroll around my farmhouse and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her, ‘Tu shaadi karegi mujhse?' and at that very moment, a phoolon ki baarish happened," he said.