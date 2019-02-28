Neeti Mohan’s Thank You Note To Her Friends Post Her Wedding Will Make You Go ‘Aww’!

Neeti Mohan Wrote A Touching Thank You Note After Her Wedding

Neeti Mohan posted this gorgeous picture of herself from the wedding day and left a touching thank you note to her friends for being there for her on her wedding day. "A heartfelt THANK YOU to my friends for making me feel n look beautiful on a my wedding day! Love you all." (sic). Doesn't she look absolutely beautiful in the pastel colored lehenga?

The Mohan Sisters With The New Addition To Their Family

Recently, Mukti Mohan had posted this adorable picture of herself, and her sisters, Shakti Mohan, Kriti Mohan and Neeti Mohan, with her jiju and had captioned it, "When promises are made with an open heart, we experience the divine rain. @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya My NeeNis I Love You more than myself. Just like the showers in your wedding, I wish you love, good health, success everything in abundance." (sic).

How Neeti Met Nihar's Family

Talking about how love blossomed between her and Nihar, Neeti had once told in an interview, "We both have strong values and quite similar ones. I think Jimmy knew that, and trust me, he was very sure that we would click. He introduced us at a wedding, where Nihaar was accompanied by his parents. They met me very warmly and there was an instant connect with not just Nihaar but also his family members."

Neeti And Nihar Got Married In A Beautiful Ceremony In Hyderabad

Neeti and Nihar got married in a private wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on February 15th. However, the couple's wedding reception was postponed because Neeti's father took to ill health on the day of the wedding and had to be hospitalized. Mukti Mohan had told a daily, "Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital."