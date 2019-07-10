Neetu Kapoor's First Meeting With Rishi Kapoor Was HORRIBLE; Reveals He Had A Habit Of Bullying!

Here's How Rishi-Neetu Became A Hit On-screen Couple

Neetu shared, "After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me."

Neetu Recalls The Moment When She Decided To Spend Her Life With Rishi

"I don't remember the exact moment. But I had signed a lot of movies. I was starting to gain confidence. My mother was very protective of me and used to send my cousin Lovely on my dinner dates with Rishi. I was very young, and I had never really been on a date before. This went on for three years, after which I signed 'Naseeb', 'Shaan' and another four or five big-budget movies. Then Rishiji asked, 'You are signing so many movies, don't you want to get married?' He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, 'There has to be a boy to get married to'. Rishiji said, 'So who am I?'"

Neetu's Mother Was Happy With Their Marriage Plans

"I returned the signing amounts of all the movies I had signed, and then gave notice to everyone asking them to finish all pending movies. I had worked so hard in that one year (to complete all projects before marriage), you can't even imagine."

When She Decided To Quit Films

Neetu recalled, "And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn't that women couldn't work (after marriage) but I was tired working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life."