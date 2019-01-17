Neetu Kapoor's Post From A Lunch Date With Rishi Kapoor Won't Leave Him Pleased!

When it comes to the names of evergreen couples in Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor definitely top that list. After a courtship of five years, the pair had tied the knot on 22nd January, 1980.

While despite all the ups and down in their marriage, the couple stood rock steady and past across all the storms, Neetu recently had an interesting revelation to make after 38 years of marriage.

She recently went on a lunch date with hubby Rishi and shared a picture that's relatable to all. The actress captioned it as, "Lunch date. This is what happens after 38 years of marriage. Husband on the phone and I'm clicking selfies."

ALSO READ: Akshay- Twinkle's 18th Wedding Anniversary Gets A Hilarious Twist; Courtesy Mrs Funnybones!

In the picture, Rishi is busy checking his phone while a bored Neetu tries to amuse herself by taking a selfie. Such a cute moment, isn't it?

Rishi and Neetu are currently stationed in New York for the former's medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Rumours flew thick that the veteran actor is suffering from cancer when Neetu recently posted a cryptic caption for one of the pictures from their New Year celebrations.

She wrote, "Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health."

Soon, Rishi's brother Rishi Kapoor cleared the air and was quoted as saying, "I don't know much about it but this much I can tell you that Rishi is doing well. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing is well is evident from the photo that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has stepped out to enjoy a good meal."

He further added, "He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now."

Meanwhile, Rishi and Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor is currently in a happy space on the personal front and is reportedly dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt. The actress was spotted ringing in the New Year with the Kapoors in New York.

ALSO READ: Bombairiya Movie Review: Without Its Heartbeat, This Film Is Nothing But An Arid City Of Dreams!