Neetu Kapoor Reveals How Ranbir Celebrated His Birthday As A Kid; See Throwback Pictures!

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 37th birthday today. The talented star kick-started his birthday celebrations with a private bash with his near and dear ones. This morning, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his childhood to wish her son.

Apart from the throwback pictures, it was her interesting caption that caught our attention. Recalling how Ranbir celebrated his birthday as a kid, she wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes 💕 the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK." (sic)

Check out her posts here.

Cute As A Button A young Ranbir is seen enjoying a slice of his birthday cake in this throwback picture. We bet this is the cutest thing on the internet today. We Just Can't Get Enough Of Young Ranbir's Looks Just look at the way how Ranbir is staring at the camera here. How we wish we could freeze this moment forever! The Birthday Boy As A Teen This picture dates back to Ranbir's teenage years. The actor is seen celebrating his birthday with his friends and we are sure they had lots of blast back then! Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks The most eligible bachelor in the tinsel town, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt but, the boy still makes us skip a heartbeat with his intense looks.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Alia Bhatt's Cute PDA With B'day Boy; Mom Neetu Is All Smiles!