Neetu Kapoor On Rishi Kapoor’s Illness: He Became Like My Child & I Wanted To Keep Him Out Of Pain

Rishi Kapoor has been getting treated for cancer in New York for almost a year now. He is now in a remission state, which means that he is on his way to recovery. But it wasn't an easy journey for him, and his wife Neetu Kapoor has been by his side the whole time. Rishi expressed that if it wasn't for her, he wouldn't have gotten anywhere, whereas Neetu said that he became like her child.

In an interview with Times Now which is yet to be aired, Rishi expressed how much of a support Neetu has been for him. He said, "She has been a rock of Gibraltar, really really supported me without her I wouldn't be getting anywhere," reported Pinkvilla.

Neetu, on the other hand, said that she did everything she could to keep him out of pain."It's like I told you he became like my child and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain, he should get whatever he wants," she said.

Rishi and Neetu's kids, Ranbir and Riddhima visited them in New York quite a few times. Even their friends from the Bollywood fraternity, like Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many others made sure to spend time with Rishi and Neetu, whenever they found themselves in the city.

Rishi has been eagerly waiting to return to India as he misses it terribly. He is hoping to be back by the time of Ganesh Chaturthi in early September. Speaking about the festival, he said, "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it."

