Neetu Kapoor Thanks Everyone For Sending Love To Hubby Rishi Kapoor On His Birthday!

Rishi Kapoor has had a tough year after finding out that he had cancer. The actor has been in New York for his treatment for almost a year now, and his wife, Neetu Kapoor has been by his side the whole time. Many others from the industry too have visited Rishi and Neetu whenever they got a chance in New York.

On his birthday yesterday, Rishi received touching birthday wishes from celebs like Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Randeep Hooda, and Suniel Shetty. Neetu shared a fan made video and thanked everyone for sending all the love and support to Rishi on his birthday.

Posting the following video, Neetu wrote, "On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well wishes for all the love and prayers can't believe it's almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME."

Wishing him in the silliest manner, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he can be seen teasing Rishi for taking a cab in New York. He wrote a rather sweet message - "Happy birthday dearest #RishiKapoor‬! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you always be healthy and free spirited. I have loved our time together in New York. And our yellow cab rides. You are our reel and real hero. Love and prayers always @neetu54." (sic)

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You've always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!" (sic)

Madhuri Dixit wished Rishi - "Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!" (sic)

Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards." (sic)

Randeep Hooda wished him - "Here's wishing health and strength and a very Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor sir"(sic)

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest, wonderful, hilarious and truly amazing Rishi Kapoor. Love you sir ...stay blessed." (sic)

