Why So Much Negativity & Hatred Towards Shahrukh Khan; Why Is He Being SHAMED By His Followers

Here’s What SRK Had Posted..

Shahrukh Khan shared a picture on his Instagram page and captioned it, "Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family."

Trolls Land On SRK's Instagram Post

@fagr_esam555: "Islam asks us to respect other religions not to practice their worship, there's a different 😏."

@neelam_ishaq: "Astagfar blessed to be a Muslim proud to be a Muslim respecting others religion it's a must but this is some next level thing unfollowing this guy may Allah keep our imaan strong."

@zeeshan_ahmad_khannn: "Mr. Khan if you do this they start fingering people like us that we are spreading negativity as a Muslim. But the truth is we want peace as well. My religion taught me not to worship besides Allah! We respect festivals, enjoy their festivals but don't worship. THERE IS NO GOD BUT ALLAH."

Shahrukh Khan Gets Shamed By His Followers

@humayunsaeed_fp: "I thought u r great but it's extremely shameful to see a muslim worshipping a statue made by man himself.......!!!! Shame on youuuu."

@maruf_jabed: "Wah. This is the identity of Muslims..please stop sir.. Follow your religion please.. 🙌."

@asmaaahmed2488: "@iamsrk You are Muslim Sharukhan How do you do this these idols do not hear you in your mind why worship idols and you are a Muslim and believe in Allah and the Messenger."

However, Despite The Negativity, Some Also Defended SRK

@ms_rahim_always_forever: "Shahruk Khan is a human being that is teaching his children to love and respect the religions of both their parents,to value the traditions, beliefs and heritages that they were blessed with.As a self-made celebrity and world known super star as well as his humanitarian deeds,He and his family have been truly blessed.He must be doing something right in his life and maybe you people should just possibly try to live your own lives a lil better instead of judging him and his life."

@avhad.nikhil: "Love you man je jo dharm ka naam lekar gali bak rahe na har ek ko pata hota haiki vo kya kar raha hai aur srk ki wife bhi hindu hai aur vo agr Muslim festival celibate kar sakti hai to srk kyu hindu festival celibate nahi kar sakta."

@khan.rizvana: "Stop saying anything it might be for his wife, ND by the way who we all t comment anything... We all have t answer after our life we all t go to Allah house so who r u all to judge him....... Plzzzz let Allah handle all this we all r human let's be a human 😍"

(Social media posts are unedited.)