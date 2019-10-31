Anu Malik Is An Ugly Pervert; I've Run Away From His Strange Moves When I Was 21: Singer Neha Bhasin

A few days ago, singer Sona Mohapatra had slammed composer Anu Malik on her Twitter page and wrote, "It takes only a Nirbhaya level tragedy for #India to wake up? Few days after these, I was asked to leave my judge seat. My co-judge told me, the publicity I provided to Anu Malik took up the trps of our 'rival' show. (?!) A year later,a sexual predator is back on the same seat."

It's known to all that Anu Malik has been accused of sexual harassment by many women and despite the #MeToo allegations against him, he is back as a judge on a TV reality show. Owing to the same reason, Sona slammed the TV channel as well as Anu Malik.

Post Sona Mohapatra's tweet, singer Neha Bhasin also slammed Anu Malik and exposed his 'creepy' side in a series of tweets!

Neha Bhasin wrote, "I agee with you. We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, i too have run away from his strange moves when i was 21. I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio."

"I fleed lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which i stopped responding. The point is i went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldnt have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert."

"Even though i have a brave DNA Sona :) as you have known me the industry or the world was not an easy place as a young girl alone away from family due to many such Incidents or getting a hunch of such perverts. Perverts exist inside n outside our industry but why are we so so forgiving to the men, do we realise that is what gives them the strength to ruin our dignity, hide us women in our houses. I hid many times so as to not get myself in a sticky situation. Why is it ok? For a man who is predator to walk free while we hide in shame n fear?"

It is yet to be seen if Sony Pictures, which is producing the reality show, will take a stand against Anu Malik and bid him goodbye or turn deaf to these powerful voices!

(Social media posts are unedited)