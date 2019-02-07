Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Snapped At Airport With Baby Mehr; Janhvi Kapoor’s Thursday Gym Look

Neha Dhupia Travels With Her Sweet Family

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi were snapped at the airport on Thursday morning. Neha kept her look simple, wearing a white dress with a blue sweater, and white sneakers. She carried a large tote bag with her. Her hubby Angad looked casual in a black jacket and a pair of dark wash denims. He twinned with Neha in the shoes department. Their daughter Mehr was all bundled up in her dad's arms.

Janhvi Heads To The Gym

Janvhi Kapoor is a regular to gym as we see pictures of her heading to the gym almost every day. Janhvi wore an over sized red hoodie and red shorts to the gym today. She sported a pair of silver kolhapuris and a small sling bag. On the work front, Janhvi has been prepping for the role of Gunjan Saxena, and IAF combat pilot, in a biopic. She has also been signed for Karan Johar's multi starrer Takht, which includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun Kapoor Was Also Spotted At The Airport

Arjun Kapoor was ready to jet off somewhere as he too was snapped at the airport. Arjun stepped out looking casual in a black graphic tee, black sweatpants, sneakers, and he accessorized with a black hat and a snazzy pair of sunglasses. A few days back Arjun was spotted at a dinner party hosted by Gauri Khan at a popular Mexican restaurant. He was seen with his rumored girl friend Malaika Arora. Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and others were also present.

Jacqueline's Boho Airport Look

Another celeb who was spotted at the airport today was Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline looked Boho at the airport today in an oversized maroon hoodie, and a full length denim skirt. She sported a hat and black combat boots. She will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the American movie Drive this year, along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.