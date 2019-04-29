Neha Dhupia On How Motherhood Completely Changed Her Life

My Baby Has Travelled To 15 Cities In Only Five Months

"My daughter has already travelled to 15 cities already, nine of which were by road! And she has not troubled me at all. At three months, she knew her mum has a lot to do, and she is the sweetest person,'' said Neha Dhupia to DNA.

When Asked If Her Husband Misses Her When She's Away!

''My husband is so co-operative. You need a secure man to stand by you at all times. We have had to pull double shifts looking after Mehr and work," she said.

Life Is On Full Speed, I Just Want To Stop Time

"My life is crazy right now and I am loving it. Recently, I judged a beauty pageant in which contestants were asked, ‘What is the one thing you would do if you had superpower?' They gave cliched answers, like changing the climate, but if you ask me, I would like to stop time! I am trying to do a lot of things together, so I need more time."

We'll Go On A Holiday To Celebrate Our Wedding Anniversary

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will go on a holiday to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. "On May 10, we will complete one year of marriage and we are planning to go on a holiday," the actress summed it up.