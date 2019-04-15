English
    Neha Dhupia On Motherhood: I Have Three Crowns On My Head Now!

    By
    |

    The beautiful Neha Dhupia tied the knot to the love of her life Angad Bedi in May 2018 and the couple will be celebrating their first marriage anniversary soon. The duo was blessed with a cute little daughter in November 2018 and the actress opened up about how motherhood changed her as a person and called it ''A huge accomplishment'' and ''So rewarding''.

    Motherhood Is So Rewarding!

    "It's a huge accomplishment and so rewarding. Just to wake up next to two people who you cannot believe you love so selflessly. I was always this person who thought I am the most important person in my life, my work is important, family is important, and they are important because they make me happy,'' she said to IANS.

    It's A Roller Coaster Ride

    "It has been a roller-coaster ride. The last time I was mentoring Miss India, I had no idea I was going to be a wife and a mother. But here I am, after a year, I have done both. And then suddenly you have this, which is infinitely more important than you are in your own eyes. It's so hard to describe it. I would never have understood this if I hadn't become a mom.''

    I Feel I Have Three Crowns On My Head

    ''I feel like I have come here to mentor the participants with not just the Miss India crown that I won in 2002, but also with two more crowns. It's three crowns on my head right now.''

    On Her Upcoming Projects...

    "Yes, I thrive and I am hungry to do a film. I am taking baby steps towards becoming a content producer as well. And my chat show is one of them,'' Neha Dhupia summed it up to IANS.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
