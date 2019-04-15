Neha Dhupia On Motherhood: I Have Three Crowns On My Head Now!

Motherhood Is So Rewarding!

"It's a huge accomplishment and so rewarding. Just to wake up next to two people who you cannot believe you love so selflessly. I was always this person who thought I am the most important person in my life, my work is important, family is important, and they are important because they make me happy,'' she said to IANS.

It's A Roller Coaster Ride

"It has been a roller-coaster ride. The last time I was mentoring Miss India, I had no idea I was going to be a wife and a mother. But here I am, after a year, I have done both. And then suddenly you have this, which is infinitely more important than you are in your own eyes. It's so hard to describe it. I would never have understood this if I hadn't become a mom.''

I Feel I Have Three Crowns On My Head

''I feel like I have come here to mentor the participants with not just the Miss India crown that I won in 2002, but also with two more crowns. It's three crowns on my head right now.''

On Her Upcoming Projects...

"Yes, I thrive and I am hungry to do a film. I am taking baby steps towards becoming a content producer as well. And my chat show is one of them,'' Neha Dhupia summed it up to IANS.