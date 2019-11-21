Neha Dhupia Reacts To Being Body-shamed Post Pregnancy!

We can't forget how badly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled over her body weight post pregnancy. But the actress took her own time to shed the extra kilo without paying much heed to anyone! Recently, actress Neha Dhupia was targeted with some mean comments over her body weight post giving giving birth to a baby girl. In her recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Neha reacts to the same and here's what she has to say..

"I did not have insecurity when I was pregnant. I started facing body image issue was after I gave birth. I am not saying that people need to lose weight, being perfect is everyone's own version. But, what happens mentally is that everything acts up together. I remember I was trolled very badly where a female journalist wrote something on my weight, and I wrote back. It is not fair to trouble a new mum over her body weight."

Neha also spoke about not getting work during her pregnancy and said that she believes that she cannot wait for work to come to her.

"When you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. I did not get any offers after I gave birth either. Now, I am in talks for a web show, so let's see about that."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 in a very private ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. Just six months later, in November 2018, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Mehr.