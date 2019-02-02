Neha Dhupia’s Retort To Body Shamers For Post Pregnancy Weight Is Making Us Applaud The Boss Lady

'Fitness Is A Priority And Not Fitting Into Society's Standard Regarding Looks'

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram to slam a publication which fat shamed her for post-pregnancy weight. She wrote, "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...'Fitness' is a priority and not ‘fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt...'Be kind. It's chaos out there." (sic)

Angad Bedi Backs His Wife

Her husband Angad Bedi solidly backed Neha by writing, "Well done on the low blow @fashion_central this is the maximum mileage you will ever get. #hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia" (sic)

KJo Is All Praise For Neha's Handling Of The Issue

Karan Johar was all praise for Neha's intelligence with which she took down the publication for shaming her. "Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today....," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonam Tells Neha 'You Are Beautiful No Matter What Any One Says'

Sonam Kapoor too backed Neha by Tweeting, "You are beautiful no matter what any one says" (sic)