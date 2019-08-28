Neha Dhupia Shares Gorgeous Maldives Vacay Pictures With Adorable Baby Mehr & Hubby Angad Bedi!

Neha & Baby Mehr Twin In Breezy Outfits!

Neha and her adorable baby girl Mehra wore matching outfits on the former's birthday. Neha captioned this photo, "The best gift i could have ever asked for ...@mehrdhupiabedi @centaragrandmaldives (also thank you @payalsinghal for twinning n winning outfits)," (sic).

'Best Headrest'

Chilling by the pool with her hubby, Neha shared this photo and wrote, "Best headrest @angadbedi @centaragrandmaldives," (sic).

Neha & Angad Honeymooned In Maldives!

Before going on the holiday, Angad had told IANS why Maldives is special for the family. "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr," he said. Neha and Angad got married in May last year, and were blessed with Mehr in November.

A Much Needed Break..

"The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," he added.