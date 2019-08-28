English
    Neha Dhupia Shares Gorgeous Maldives Vacay Pictures With Adorable Baby Mehr & Hubby Angad Bedi!

    A few days back, Angad Bedi whisked away his wife Neha Dhupia, and daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi for a vacation in Maldives. Yesterday, the family celebrated Neha's 39th birthday while chilling in the beautiful island. Neha took to Instagram to share pictures with her daughter and Mehr, and they are absolutely gorgeous!

    Neha & Baby Mehr Twin In Breezy Outfits!

    Neha and her adorable baby girl Mehra wore matching outfits on the former's birthday. Neha captioned this photo, "The best gift i could have ever asked for ...@mehrdhupiabedi @centaragrandmaldives (also thank you @payalsinghal for twinning n winning outfits)," (sic).

    'Best Headrest'

    Chilling by the pool with her hubby, Neha shared this photo and wrote, "Best headrest @angadbedi @centaragrandmaldives," (sic).

    Neha & Angad Honeymooned In Maldives!

    Before going on the holiday, Angad had told IANS why Maldives is special for the family. "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. It's Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr," he said. Neha and Angad got married in May last year, and were blessed with Mehr in November.

    A Much Needed Break..

    "The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," he added.

    On the work front for Angad, he will next be seen on the big screen in the Sonam Kapoor starrer, The Zoya Factor. Neha has been busy with the reality TV series, Roadies, and also her talk show, BFFs With Vogue.

    Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 21:39 [IST]
