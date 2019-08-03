Neha Dhupia And Soha Ali Khan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Besties Going Through A Rough Patch?

Bollywood being a fraternity of filmmakers, actors, writers, and so on, has developed and nurtured many friendships over the years. But it isn't necessary that the ride will be without bumps. In what seems to be the latest B-Town friendship break-up, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Neha and Soha have been giving us friend goals for a long time now. The two have apparently been through thick and thin since their early days in the industry to most recently, through motherhood. They have often been spotted out on double dates with their respective husbands. Soha had even appeared on Neha's Fox India show, 'Styled By Neha'. Everything seemed to be going smoothly before this news hit us.

While we certainly hope that everything is ok between the two besties, we can't help but wonder why they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

