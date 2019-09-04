Netizens Call Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For COPYING Kate Winslet & Julia Roberts?
It's been a long time since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been missing from the limelight. Every year, the actress used to have a Ganapati darshan during Ganesh Chaturthi but this year, Aishwarya didn't make any appearance leaving her fans all sad. While Aishwarya is away from all the media glare, it's her latest magazine photoshoot, which is creating waves for all the wrong reasons. We're talking about her latest Peacock's magazine photoshoot, which is being called out by many netizens.
It all started when a popular Instagram page, Diet Sabya, shared a collage of the new magazine cover with a cover for 2009's Harper's Bazaar magazine with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet striking a pose. The same page also shared the another collage with Julia Robert's magazine cover.
The Post Has Left The Netizens Bifurcated
While many fans called out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Peacock magazine for copying Harper Bazaar and Hollywood actresses Kate Winslet and Julia Robert's pose, many felt that the poses are different and there's a huge difference between the two covers. Decide yourself!
Netizens Mock Aishwarya
@theyinfromtheyang: "Mag: Ash, would you like to hang on by a mountain for our next shoot. Ash: well... , is it okay if I just hang on through some ladder ? I mean," let's play safe". Mag: Oh sure! Such a genius. We can call it a improvisation then!"
@majumdersanjay: "The other two women has something called personality which ash lacks. Also she is expressionless like a dead fish unlike the others. I was really waiting for someone to call this one since the pictures started doing rounds."
@that_bombay_boy: "How lame is her posture @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."
Fans Also Called Out Peacock Magazine
@storiesofchic: "Are those peacocks again! Ouch. "Aaj main upar, originality neeche.""
@epoch_by_karan: "Hahahaha copying iconic covers, even non industry people know about this cover."
@ashishamittal: "Stairway to gandi copy!! 😂."
@lavanyajohri: "Her face is badly photoshopped in all pics of this shoot too!"
What's Your Thoughts On The Same?
Do you agree with Diet Sabya or feel that Aishwarya's pose has nothing to do with Kate Winslet's magazine cover? Let us know in the comments section below.
