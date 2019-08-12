English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Netizens IN LOVE With Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Dream Girl' Avatar; Check Out Reactions To Trailer

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable. He is an actor who has always dared to make the most off-beat choices with films and has turned them into success stories. Therefore, it was no big surprise when Ayushmann won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his film Andhadhun; we knew he was bound to win this coveted award sooner or later. Now, the trailer for Ayushmann's upcoming film 'Dream Girl' has just dropped and it is making netizens go crazy!

    Netizens Go Crazy Over Ayushmann’s Dream Girl Trailer

    Pushing boundaries with quirky roles is what Ayushmann Khurrana is known for, and the trailer of his latest film Dream Girl is proof of that. The trailer, which dropped today, gives us a sneak-peek into the hilarious yet convincing feminine avatar that the actor steps into for the film. Many on social media are convinced that this movie is going to be a hit.

    Check out some of Twitterati's trailer reactions -

    One Twitter user wrote, "What a Trailer of #DreamGirl. Best thing to watch today. Ayushmann nailed his role as Always. Shows how talented actor he is. #DreamGirlTrailer." (sic)

    Another user tweeted, "@ayushmannk And he is back to tickle our bones with his unconventional film #DreamGirl kudos to the makers and ayushmann you are acing your role in the trailer." (sic)

    Comparing Ayushmann's transformation to Kamal Hassan's avatar as a woman in 'Chachi 420', a person hilariously wrote, "1. Dream Girl of Old Generation 2. Dream Girl of This Generation #DreamGirl #DreamGirlTrailer." (sic)

    Praising Ayushmann, one user wrote, "#DreamGirl again a film by Ayushman with a new concept! This man really has some script sense." (sic)

    Sharing the sentiment, another person tweeted, "Hilarious trailer Many superstars should learn from Ayushman about script selection." (sic)

    Even when the first look of the film had dropped, with Ayushmann donning a yellow saree and sitting on a scooter, it had got overwhelmingly positive reactions on social media. Dream Girl, which co-stars Nushrat Barucha, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release on September 13, 2019.

    Watch the trailer here -

    MOST READ: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Catfights: We Were Elbowing Each Other Out To Get To That One Spot

    More AYUSHMANN KHURRANA News

    Read more about: ayushmann khurrana dream girl
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue