Netizens IN LOVE With Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Dream Girl' Avatar; Check Out Reactions To Trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable. He is an actor who has always dared to make the most off-beat choices with films and has turned them into success stories. Therefore, it was no big surprise when Ayushmann won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his film Andhadhun; we knew he was bound to win this coveted award sooner or later. Now, the trailer for Ayushmann's upcoming film 'Dream Girl' has just dropped and it is making netizens go crazy!

Pushing boundaries with quirky roles is what Ayushmann Khurrana is known for, and the trailer of his latest film Dream Girl is proof of that. The trailer, which dropped today, gives us a sneak-peek into the hilarious yet convincing feminine avatar that the actor steps into for the film. Many on social media are convinced that this movie is going to be a hit.

Check out some of Twitterati's trailer reactions -

One Twitter user wrote, "What a Trailer of #DreamGirl. Best thing to watch today. Ayushmann nailed his role as Always. Shows how talented actor he is. #DreamGirlTrailer." (sic)

Another user tweeted, "@ayushmannk And he is back to tickle our bones with his unconventional film #DreamGirl kudos to the makers and ayushmann you are acing your role in the trailer." (sic)

Comparing Ayushmann's transformation to Kamal Hassan's avatar as a woman in 'Chachi 420', a person hilariously wrote, "1. Dream Girl of Old Generation 2. Dream Girl of This Generation #DreamGirl #DreamGirlTrailer." (sic)

1. Dream Girl of Old Generation

Praising Ayushmann, one user wrote, "#DreamGirl again a film by Ayushman with a new concept! This man really has some script sense." (sic)

Sharing the sentiment, another person tweeted, "Hilarious trailer Many superstars should learn from Ayushman about script selection." (sic)

Even when the first look of the film had dropped, with Ayushmann donning a yellow saree and sitting on a scooter, it had got overwhelmingly positive reactions on social media. Dream Girl, which co-stars Nushrat Barucha, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release on September 13, 2019.

Watch the trailer here -

