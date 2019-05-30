Netizens Laud Article 15 Trailer Starring Ayushmann Khurrana!

The trailer of Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana is already out and it has left the netizens all intrigued and impressed. Fans can't stop lauding Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha. Touted as a hard-hitting investigative drama, Article 15 will see Khurrana play a police officer for the first time. The film is being called one of Sinha's most ambitious projects till date and is the director's first collaboration with Ayushmann.

Read below netizens' reaction after watching Article 15 trailer..

मनीषवा @msc281091: "Dear @ayushmannk sir Just watched the trailer of #Article15Trailer and it's looking promising. I loved all your movies and songs. I am eagerly waiting for the #Article15 Best wishes for the movie."

Mr. Gaba @Iamneerajgaba: "When a trailer creates impact.. @article15film A compelling story that'll reiterate our #Constitutional rights towards EQUALITY. No जात पात No caste Lets be #Indian . @ayushmannk's earnestness as usual, rocking his cop avatar. @ZeeStudios_ #Article15Trailer #AyushmannKhurrana."

Ssumier @Ssumier: "What an amazing trailer #Article15Trailer Kudos to the makers... High time India should think about this issue.. @ayushmannk you are truly an actor the new age Amitabh Bachchan. @article15film."

SNEH @SNEHDAVE2804: "What a trailer. Woww Excited to see u as a cop. @ayushmannk Can't wait to see the film.#Article15Trailer."

Sidhu @sidhuwrites: "#Article15Trailer, youtu.be/HKOJY0cU63E Totally stumped after watching this. Looks so solid and brave, it's onto the top of my watchlist already. 'What caste' scene."

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28, 2019.