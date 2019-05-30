English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Netizens Laud Article 15 Trailer Starring Ayushmann Khurrana!

    By
    |

    The trailer of Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana is already out and it has left the netizens all intrigued and impressed. Fans can't stop lauding Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha. Touted as a hard-hitting investigative drama, Article 15 will see Khurrana play a police officer for the first time. The film is being called one of Sinha's most ambitious projects till date and is the director's first collaboration with Ayushmann.

    Read below netizens' reaction after watching Article 15 trailer..

    netizens-laud-article-15-trailer-starring-ayushmann-khurrana

    नीषवा @msc281091: "Dear @ayushmannk sir Just watched the trailer of #Article15Trailer and it's looking promising. I loved all your movies and songs. I am eagerly waiting for the #Article15 Best wishes for the movie."

    Mr. Gaba @Iamneerajgaba: "When a trailer creates impact.. @article15film A compelling story that'll reiterate our #Constitutional rights towards EQUALITY. No जात पात No caste Lets be #Indian . @ayushmannk's earnestness as usual, rocking his cop avatar. @ZeeStudios_ #Article15Trailer #AyushmannKhurrana."

    Ssumier @Ssumier: "What an amazing trailer #Article15Trailer Kudos to the makers... High time India should think about this issue.. @ayushmannk you are truly an actor the new age Amitabh Bachchan. @article15film."

    SNEH @SNEHDAVE2804: "What a trailer. Woww Excited to see u as a cop. @ayushmannk Can't wait to see the film.#Article15Trailer."

    Sidhu @sidhuwrites: "#Article15Trailer, youtu.be/HKOJY0cU63E Totally stumped after watching this. Looks so solid and brave, it's onto the top of my watchlist already. 'What caste' scene."

    The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28, 2019.

    More AYUSHMANN KHURRANA News

    Read more about: ayushmann khurrana article 15
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue