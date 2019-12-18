    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      CAA Protest In Jamia: Netizens Roast Amitabh Bachchan For Staying Mum Over The Issue

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Delhi police's crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia University students has left netizens all divided! While some are slamming the students for their protest, some are thrashing the Delhi police for their brutality. Amid all the hullabaloo, many B-town celebs including Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap shared their opinions on Twitter. However, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hasn't put out a single tweet over the ongoing fiasco and netizens are anything but impressed!

      Many netizens questioned Big B about why he is silent when the entire nation is so disturbed! Here's how they reacted..

      Koomar Shah @KoomarShah

      Koomar Shah @KoomarShah

      "Dear @SrBachchan. You grew up in Nehru's house. You played with Indira's sons. You were a Buddy to Rajiv. You were a Brother to Sonia. You were a Mama to Priyanka. Least you could have learnt from them is Courage, Fairness, Righteousness. When did you let go of these qualities, Amitji?"

      Avi @Avi20457495

      Avi @Avi20457495

      "Sir, whatever is the situation in our country at this time( #Aasam #Delhi), say anything about it. People are expecting you very much. And your statement can change the situation. Please sir."

      5trillionwala @maazahmed2000

      5trillionwala @maazahmed2000

      "Wah amitabh ji ap k pita ji to aise nahi the... wo mahan kavi ki kavitao me kitni sachchai hoti thi... aur ap hai k halat par kuch nahi kehte..."

      Kumar01govind@gmail.com @Kumar01govindg1

      Kumar01govind@gmail.com @Kumar01govindg1

      "Sir aap sabko is desh ne bahut kuch diya h or aapke bhi is desh ke liye bahut kuch kiya h ab ye desh barbad ho raha kirpa is desh ko bachaye #AmitabhBachchan."

      GUJARATI @GujaratiGarvi

      GUJARATI @GujaratiGarvi

      "ये क्या बोलेंगे कहीं पनामा का भूत बाहर निकल जायेगा।😂."

      It's not the first time Bollywood celebs have been called out for staying mum over burning issues of India. It is yet to be seen if the Black actor would put out any tweet over the CAA protest or would rather continue with his silence.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan caa
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue