CAA Protest In Jamia: Netizens Roast Amitabh Bachchan For Staying Mum Over The Issue

Delhi police's crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia University students has left netizens all divided! While some are slamming the students for their protest, some are thrashing the Delhi police for their brutality. Amid all the hullabaloo, many B-town celebs including Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap shared their opinions on Twitter. However, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hasn't put out a single tweet over the ongoing fiasco and netizens are anything but impressed!

Many netizens questioned Big B about why he is silent when the entire nation is so disturbed! Here's how they reacted..

Koomar Shah @KoomarShah "Dear @SrBachchan. You grew up in Nehru's house. You played with Indira's sons. You were a Buddy to Rajiv. You were a Brother to Sonia. You were a Mama to Priyanka. Least you could have learnt from them is Courage, Fairness, Righteousness. When did you let go of these qualities, Amitji?" Avi @Avi20457495 "Sir, whatever is the situation in our country at this time( #Aasam #Delhi), say anything about it. People are expecting you very much. And your statement can change the situation. Please sir." 5trillionwala @maazahmed2000 "Wah amitabh ji ap k pita ji to aise nahi the... wo mahan kavi ki kavitao me kitni sachchai hoti thi... aur ap hai k halat par kuch nahi kehte..." Kumar01govind@gmail.com @Kumar01govindg1 "Sir aap sabko is desh ne bahut kuch diya h or aapke bhi is desh ke liye bahut kuch kiya h ab ye desh barbad ho raha kirpa is desh ko bachaye #AmitabhBachchan." GUJARATI @GujaratiGarvi "ये क्या बोलेंगे कहीं पनामा का भूत बाहर निकल जायेगा।😂."

Ek baar fir bolo na #BollywoodKeBekaarBuddhe https://t.co/UxuBQDrYjV — Veer Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) December 17, 2019

It's not the first time Bollywood celebs have been called out for staying mum over burning issues of India. It is yet to be seen if the Black actor would put out any tweet over the CAA protest or would rather continue with his silence.

(Social media posts are unedited)