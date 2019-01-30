Netizens SLAM Karan Johar & Call Him 'Hypocrite' As He Talks About Violence Against Women!

mayorneha

"Look 👀 whose talking. You were the one who was laughing a lot when Hard-dikhead was makeing derogatory comments against the women. #hypocrites." [sic]

@rohan07041983

"The problem with such kind of speech in a forum like this is people (at least the insta crowd) are intelligent enough to see through the veneer. You can't be talking feminism, gender equality and then make a movie where women are objectified or run a show full of sexual innuendos denigrating womenfolk. Mr. Johar you are an intelligent mind and definitely more humane than many industry filks. Please b a lil more responsible. " [sic]

@nileshab18

"The Man Who Is famous for bullshit, who now talking bullshit on serious issue is also a big bullshit!!" [sic]

@pbs_tweety

"I heard your words in Davos, and I take you up on this.. as a producer, writer, director. We'll see if you walk the walk and not just talk.. It has to stop with daft screenplays, weak female roles and stereotyping, item numbers with close ups on certain body parts, suggestive lyrics, women being portrayed as possessions and property, submissive behaviour of 'daughters', etc. etc." [sic]

@mycupofchai

"You literally killed off a female character in your movie bc she didn't like the male protagonist in the script that YOU wrote. Are you kidding me by posting this." [sic]

@afshan6730

"Yes said rightly but look how you dress up your heroines in movies!! That's ultimate objectification!! Please walk the talk. I want to see your words in action." [sic]