Netizens SLAM Karan Johar For Laughing At Hardik Pandya's Sexist Remarks At Koffee With Karan

The misogynistic and sexist comments of Hardik Pandya have created uproar. The 25-year-old all-rounder had boasted about hooking up with multiple women on the Sunday episode of the Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Both Pandya and KL Rahul have been reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is mulling a ban on the cricketers. Karan Johar is yet to address the controversy and netizens are anything but impressed with him! Netizens slam Mr Johar for his silence and called him out for laughing at Hardik's sexist remarks. Here's what they have to say about Karan Johar..

JAS جاوید @ApatheistWrites: "Why is everyone silent about "South Bombay Richie" @karanjohar? He asks all kinds of sexist questions for his disgusting giggles. The man is silent & posting pictures with the PM. #HardikPandya #KLRahul #KaranJohar." [sic]

Graham Miranda @grahammiranda7: "Sadly the man (#karanjohar) who should have steered the interview towards mutual respect towards women chooses to remain quiet. He did the same thing with Kangana Ranaut. Lest we forget. #KanganaRanaut." [sic]

Tania @Stania09: "Irrespective of BCCI's reaction mindset of these two guys on the show remains regressive & #KaranJohar 's laughter doesn't add any cool quotient to these kind of repulsiveness being televised." [sic]

Deepika Bhardwaj @DeepikaBhardwaj: "Criticism of #HardikPandya for his comments on #KoffeeWithKaran is right. But why no one's questioning Karan Johar for sexist questions he asks? Rate women in bollywood basis their "sex appeal". Why that's not problematic? Or he's spared cuz he calls himself a Feminist?" [sic]

Pandya has apologised for his remarks, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show. "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he had said in his apology.