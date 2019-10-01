    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Netizens Tout Kareena Kapoor Khan As Future Mother-in-law of Kartik Aaryan & We Can't Stop Laughing

      Instagram is one interesting place as all the humorous netizens can make anything viral and sometimes it's too funny to miss. Earlier today, when Kartik Aaryan graced the radio programme of Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want, netizens can't stop gushing over their pictures. But we can't stop laughing over the comments of a few netizens who are hailing Kareena as the 'mother-in-law' of Kartik. Funny, right?

      For the unversed, Kartik is dating Sara and the duo is allegedly in a serious relationship. It was also reported that Kartik shares a good rapport with Sara's mom, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan as well. Check out how netizens reacted to Kartik-Kareena's picture..

      netizens-tout-kareena-kapoor-khan-as-future-mother-in-law-of-kartik-aaryan

      @sumiturhe: "With sasuma😄."

      @manas_kochar: "Kartik with hot step mother in law😂😂."

      @mgpatelanay: "Saas & damad."

      @afshan_husham: "Kaartik with Saasu Maa ."

      @julekha_parvin_: "Kartik with his mother in law."

      Kartik & Sara's romance blossomed when the latter confessed that she has a crush on the Luka Chupi actor and soon we heard that the duo is already into a relationship.

      On the work front, they have worked together for Imtiaz Ali's next untitled project. They have already wrapped the shooting of the film and fans can't wait enough to see their chemistry on silver screen.

      Kangana Ranaut: When You Want S*x, Just Have It; Parents Should Encourage Children To Have S*x

      Apart from Imtiaz Ali's next, Kartik will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Who opposite Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar whereas, Sara will be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

      On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Good Newwzz and Takht.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
