Netizens Ask 'Why Arjun Kapoor?' After Watching Panipat Trailer; Express Their Disappointment!

Yesterday (November 5, 2019), the trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's next film, Panipat, hit the internet and fans are totally in awe of his work. From the exquisite location to background music everything has left them mesmerised except one thing - the casting of Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Many netizens shared their displeasure on Twitter and questioned Ashutosh Gowariker about the same. Check out their reaction below..

Targaryen @prawinbiswas: "Second i saw Arjun Kapoor acting in #PanipatTrailer my mood turned off."

kaushik ghosh @kausik006: "Content looks great..Ashutosh sir is our country's one of finest director but what I feel here in Panipat is, Casting is not appropriate. We already seen Hrithik , Ranveer in this kind of roles hence it's very odd to accept Arjun on that role even sanjay sir..Fitness matters."

Shahid Khan Javeed @ShahidKhanJaved: "Whenever I see Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, or parineeti Chopra on screen. I get the reason why Bollywood has gone this low #PanipatTrailer."

Ecstatic Batman @HeManShoeSony: "Outsiders. Talented. I would've bought this Bollywood's change-of-heart story if Arjun Kapoor was not in the movie...! #PanipatTrailer #PanipatLook #panipatmovie."

amit kumar @amitmoodi: "#PanipatTrailer anyone else who think Arjun is not fit for the role or voice doesn't suit the character."

Anurag @raag15anu: "Ashutosh Gowarekar went from casting Amir Khan, Hrithik Roshan to casting Arjun Kapoor. Itna bura fall India ke GDP ne bhi nahi jhela hai, jitna Gowarekar ne. #PanipatTrailer."

Lara is love @laraduttafan1: "Awesome trailer of comedy movie #Panipat #ArjunKapoor & #KritiSanon are doing great acting of struggling actors who don't know how to act. Arjun's dialogue delivery is just fantastic & that obese body is great for the role. But why #SanjayDutt acting so intense #PanipatTrailer."

abhi changer @abhichanger: "What was Ashutosh Gowariker thinking while giving Arjun Kapoor the role?"

Chulbul Banna. @iBeingJaii: "#PanipatTrailer is impressive but still SLB magic is missing I feel. Arjun Kapoor looks horrible tbh, Sanju Baba As badass Villain is only Saviour of this movie.. Remembering Kancha China look ??"

Shantanu Sharma @_sharmashantanu: "I really want to know from the man himself @AshGowariker. Why did he chose @arjunk26 for the role. Because this is the man who had a vision for @iamsrk and for @iHrithik .. He must have a reason. #PanipatTrailer."

We hope Arjun Kapoor would prove his mettle with this role and would woo his fans with his acting chops!

Panipat also casts Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

(All social media posts are unedited.)