New Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra's Grand Haldi Ceremony Held At Umaid Bhawan Palace!

How Beautiful!

Twinning in white, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caught in a candid mode as they enjoy their ‘haldi' ceremony, held at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

Uff, The Happiness!

The only thing we would like to wish for these newlyweds that just like this picture, may they keep smiling throughout their married life.

An Elated Brother

Seen here is Priyanka Chopra's brother, doing ‘balle balle' as the haldi ceremony begins. The happiness on his face is quite visible and it's so sweet.

Awww!

Priyanka Chopra beams up with happiness and we're totally crushing over her ‘bandhani dupatta' and the ‘chooda'.

‘Happy Couples Are The Prettiest’

Priyanka Chopra laughs out loud as her relatives apply the turmeric paste to Nick Jonas.

P.S. The innocent face of Nick Jonas is the best thing about the picture.

It’s Been Almost Two Months Since PeeCee Got Married

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1, 2018 at in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was then followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2, 2018.

Priyanka On Her Dream Wedding

Priyanka had also talked about her two weddings and was quoted as saying, "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be. It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."