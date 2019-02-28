These New Photos From Bipasha Basu's Sister Vijayeta's D-day & Wedding Reception Are Too Dreamy!
Yesterday, we shared with you folks that Bipasha Basu's younger sister Vijayeta Basu got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. The lovebirds opted for a court marriage post which they again exchanged wedding vows as per traditions in presence of their families and close friends.
Recently, Bipasha Basu and her hubby Karan Singh Grover took to their respective Instagram handles to share some more dreamy pictures from Vijayeta's wedding and reception.
A Glimpse From Vijayeta's Bengali Wedding
This picture-perfect moment is beautiful beyond words and worth a capture.
Karan Is A Doting Brother-in-law
The actor is seen here performing a wedding ritual with the couple.
A New Beginning
Karan Singh Grover is seen here blowing the conch shell which is considered to be an important ritual in a Bengali wedding.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share a sneak-peek of their 'monkey love'.
Make Way For The Stunning Reception Clicks
Bipasha shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Celebrating the Pups❤️ #monkeylove."
Meet The Newlyweds
Posing with trendy placards that read "I am her Mr." and "I am his Mrs.", Vijayeta and Karan make for a cute couple.
Love Happened & How!
This cute picture of Karan and Vijayeta lovingly gazing into each other's eyes is so romantic.
Time For A Quick Family Portrait
Karan and Bipasha squeeze into the frame for a stunning picture with the newlyweds.
Hey wait folks, we have some more amazing clicks for you.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 27, 2019 at 7:28am PST
Meanwhile on the work front, Karan and Bipasha will be reuniting on screen after a gap of four years for Bhushan Patel's Aadat.
